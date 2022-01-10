1,037 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $249.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $251.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

