1,200,000 Shares in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000. Clover Leaf Capital accounts for approximately 2.2% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.07% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,964,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLOE opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

