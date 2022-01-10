12,502 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

