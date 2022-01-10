12,900 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

