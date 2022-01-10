1,509 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $106.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

