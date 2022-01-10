165,980 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Atotech makes up approximately 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $609,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.83.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

