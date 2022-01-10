17,221 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.37 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.