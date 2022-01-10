$18.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $18.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.03 billion to $76.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.63 billion to $73.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

