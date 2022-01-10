$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

