$21.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $21.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 billion and the lowest is $20.33 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $94.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,664,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,987. The company has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

