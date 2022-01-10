2,243 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,243 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

