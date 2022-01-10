$24.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $24.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $986,948,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

