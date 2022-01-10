2,500 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.43 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.