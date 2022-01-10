251,150 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.90 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

