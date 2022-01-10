2,640 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000.

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

