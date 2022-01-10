29,106 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $175.34. 73,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

