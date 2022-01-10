2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.04

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 18865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2U by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after buying an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 2U by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

