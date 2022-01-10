$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.07. 13,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.81. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.