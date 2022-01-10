390,000 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.40 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,172,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

