3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.55 Million

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $144.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.55 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of DDD opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

