$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.54. 3,074,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

