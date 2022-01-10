450,000 Shares in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Separately, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

PFTAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.