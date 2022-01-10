4,800 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

