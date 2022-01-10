$481.27 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $481.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.70 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.