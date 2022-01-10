536,325 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 536,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47.

