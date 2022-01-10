55I LLC Buys 322,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $113,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 158,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89.

