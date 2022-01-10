55I LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 562.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

