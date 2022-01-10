55I LLC Has $14.34 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,855 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 348,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

