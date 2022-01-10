55I LLC Has $26.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

