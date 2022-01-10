55I LLC Has $37.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.70 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91.

