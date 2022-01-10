55I LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 548.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,397 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

