$6.03 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $264.41. 3,105,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,599. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

