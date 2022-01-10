$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.10. 781,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.