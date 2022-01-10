8,368 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

