$906.43 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $906.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.44 million to $1.04 billion. First Solar posted sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,453. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

