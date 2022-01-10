908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 8.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) dropped 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 19,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 272,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $514.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,615,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

