Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $135.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

