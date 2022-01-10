Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

