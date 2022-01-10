Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $605,508.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,230,985 shares of company stock worth $6,150,888. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

