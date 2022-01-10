Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Accenture has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $370.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.