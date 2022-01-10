Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $363.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.98. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

