Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accolade by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

