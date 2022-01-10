Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 8.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 48,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 864,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

