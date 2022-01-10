ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,757 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. 4,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,380. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

