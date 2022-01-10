Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,042 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.02. 26,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,017. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.