Acima Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,580. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70.

