Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,401 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46.

