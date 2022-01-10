Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $296,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $705,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

