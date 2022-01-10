Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $221.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

