Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 9.9% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 53.9% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.17 and its 200 day moving average is $499.38. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

